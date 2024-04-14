Home
UBRS

UBRS

April 14, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UBRS – UBRS means “Upper Black Rock Spire“. It is an internet acronym. What does UBRS mean? UBRS is an abbreviation that stands for “Upper Black Rock Spire”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UBRS definition and all the information related to acronym UBRS in FAQ format.

What does UBRS mean?

UBRS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Upper Black Rock Spire”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UBRS

UBRS means “Upper Black Rock Spire”.

What is UBRS?

UBRS is “Upper Black Rock Spire”.

UBRS Definition / UBRS Means

The definition of UBRS is “Upper Black Rock Spire”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘upper’:
 MONROE Piercing between nose and upper lip
 SULA Sweaty Upper Lip Alert
 UES Upper East Side (of Manhattan)
 UWS Upper West Side (of Manhattan)
 YUPPERZ Yes
Other terms relating to ‘black’:
 B&W Black and White
 BBBW Big Beautiful Black Woman
 BBM Blackberry Messaging
 BET Black Entertainment Television
 BGD Black Gangster Disciples
 BLICK A very black person
 BLK Black
 BRD Black Rock Depths (WOW)
 BUPPIE Black Urban Professional
 BVB Black Veil Brides (band)
 COALBURNER White woman that dates black men
 DWB Driving While Black
 HBCU Historically Black Colleges and Universities
 LBD Little Black Dress
 LBRS Lower Blackrock Spire (WOW)
 MBM Married Black Male
 MBW Married Black Woman
 MIB Men In Black
Mint In Box
 MUDSHARK White woman dating black men
 OREO Black on the outside, white on the inside
 PKB Pot, Kettle, Black
 SBF Single Black Female
 SBM Single Black Male
 TNBM True Norwegian Black Metal
 USBM United States Black Metal
 WIGGER White person pretending to be black
 WOG Offensive term for a black person
A foreigner
 YELLOW BONE Light-skinned black woman
Other terms relating to ‘rock’:
 AC/DC Rock Band
 BRD Black Rock Depths (WOW)
 FOBR Fall Out Boy Rock (website)
 INRS It’s Not Rocket Science
 MOSH Push/shove at rock/punk concert
 PROG Progressive rock music
Program
 RAC Rock Against Communism
 RAWK Rock
 RNR Rock ‘N Roll
 ROCKBAND Music video game
 ROCKIN Awesome
 ROCKS Crack cocaine
 ROX Rocks
 ROXOR Rocks, Awesome
 ROXORZ Rocks
 RPG Rocket Propelled Grenade
Role Playing Game
 RPS Rock Paper Scissors (game)
 RTV Rock The Vote
Other terms relating to ‘spire’:
 LBRS Lower Blackrock Spire (WOW)

About The Author

acron

Related Posts