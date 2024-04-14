The Meaning of UBER – UBER means “Ultimate“. It is an internet acronym. What does UBER mean? UBER is an abbreviation that stands for “Ultimate”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UBER definition and all the information related to acronym UBER in FAQ format.
UBER is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Ultimate". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UBER means “Ultimate”.
UBER is “Ultimate”.
The definition of UBER is “Ultimate”.
