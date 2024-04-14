The Meaning of UBD – UBD means “User Brain Damage“. It is an internet acronym. What does UBD mean? UBD is an abbreviation that stands for “User Brain Damage”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UBD definition and all the information related to acronym UBD in FAQ format.
What does UBD mean?
UBD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Brain Damage”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UBD
UBD means “User Brain Damage”.
What is UBD?
UBD is “User Brain Damage”.
UBD Definition / UBD Means
The definition of UBD is “User Brain Damage”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UI
|User Interface
|UID
|User Identification
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘brain’:
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|BMBO
|Blow My Brains Out
|LIMB
|Laughing In My Brain
|NO-BRAINER
|Something that requires no thought before deciding
|WOMBAT
|Waste Of Money, Brains, And Time
|Other terms relating to ‘damage’:
|DAMAGE
|Cost of something
|DBR
|Damaged Beyond Repair
|DMG
|Damage
|DOT
|Damage Over Time
|DPS
|Damage Per Second (MMORPG)
|DSD
|Do Some Damage