April 14, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UBD – UBD means “User Brain Damage“. It is an internet acronym. What does UBD mean? UBD is an abbreviation that stands for “User Brain Damage”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UBD definition and all the information related to acronym UBD in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘user’:
 ARPU Average Revenue Per User
 BASER Drug user
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 CUG Closed User Group
 EUA End User Agreement
 EULA End User License Agreement
 GUI Graphical User Interface
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 MU Multi User
 NARU Not A Registered User
 SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
 TROLL A deliberately provocative message board user
 TWEEKER A methamphetamine user
 UAC User Account Control
 UGC User Generated Content
 UI User Interface
 UID User Identification
 USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
 UX User eXperience
 WUL Watched User List
Other terms relating to ‘brain’:
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 BMBO Blow My Brains Out
 LIMB Laughing In My Brain
 NO-BRAINER Something that requires no thought before deciding
 WOMBAT Waste Of Money, Brains, And Time
Other terms relating to ‘damage’:
 DAMAGE Cost of something
 DBR Damaged Beyond Repair
 DMG Damage
 DOT Damage Over Time
 DPS Damage Per Second (MMORPG)
 DSD Do Some Damage

