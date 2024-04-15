The Meaning of UAV – UAV means “Urban Assault Vehicle“. It is an internet acronym. What does UAV mean? UAV is an abbreviation that stands for “Urban Assault Vehicle”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UAV definition and all the information related to acronym UAV in FAQ format.
What does UAV mean?
UAV is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Urban Assault Vehicle”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UAV
UAV means “Urban Assault Vehicle”.
What is UAV?
UAV is “Urban Assault Vehicle”.
UAV Definition / UAV Means
The definition of UAV is “Urban Assault Vehicle”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘urban’:
|BUPPIE
|Black Urban Professional
|ESKI
|Type of urban music
|RAPPER
|Urban poet
|YUPPIE
|Young Urban Professional
|Other terms relating to ‘assault’:
|AK
|AK-47 Assault Rifle
Alaska
|AK47
|Assault rifle
|AR
|Assault Rifle
|CHOPPER
|AK-47 assault rifle
|Other terms relating to ‘vehicle’:
|4X4
|Four wheel drive vehicle
|ATV
|All Terrain Vehicle
|CRV
|Compact Recreational Vehicle
|D(M)V
|DC, Maryland, Virginia
Department of Motor Vehicles
|DERV
|Diesel Engine Road Vehicle
|DMV
|Department of Motor Vehicles
|HGV
|Heavy Goods Vehicle
|HOV
|High Occupancy Vehicle
|LEV
|Low Emission Vehicle
|LOWRIDER
|Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
|MPV
|Multi-Purpose Vehicle
|MVA
|Motor Vehicle Accident
|PUV
|Public Utility Vehicle
|ROV
|Remotely Operated Vehicle
|RV
|Recreational Vehicle
|SUV
|Sport Utility Vehicle
|UTE
|Utility vehicle, pickup truck
|VIN
|Vehicle Identification Number