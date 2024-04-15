The Meaning of UAC – UAC means “User Account Control“. It is an internet acronym. What does UAC mean? UAC is an abbreviation that stands for “User Account Control”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UAC definition and all the information related to acronym UAC in FAQ format.
What does UAC mean?
UAC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Account Control”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UAC
UAC means “User Account Control”.
What is UAC?
UAC is “User Account Control”.
UAC Definition / UAC Means
The definition of UAC is “User Account Control”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UI
|User Interface
|UID
|User Identification
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘account’:
|ACCT
|Account
|IBAN
|International Bank Account Number
|MULTI
|Player with multiple online accounts
|Other terms relating to ‘control’:
|AGC
|Automatic Gain Control
|ATC
|Air Traffic Control
|BCG
|Birth Control Glasses
|CC
|Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
|CTRL
|Control (key)
|ECU
|Electronic Control Unit
|ICMP
|Internet Control Message Protocol
|LOWRIDER
|Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
|MAC
|Media Access Control
Macintosh
|OOC
|Out Of Control/Character/Context
|QC
|Quality Control
|RC
|Random Chat
Radio Controlled
|TCP
|Transmission Control Protocol
|TCP/IP
|Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol
|TOOC
|Totally Out Of Control
|VTEC
|Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
|WHIPPED
|Controlled by girlfriend/wife