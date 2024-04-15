Home
UAC

UAC

April 15, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UAC – UAC means “User Account Control“. It is an internet acronym. What does UAC mean? UAC is an abbreviation that stands for “User Account Control”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UAC definition and all the information related to acronym UAC in FAQ format.

What does UAC mean?

UAC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User Account Control”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UAC

UAC means “User Account Control”.

What is UAC?

UAC is “User Account Control”.

UAC Definition / UAC Means

The definition of UAC is “User Account Control”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘user’:
 ARPU Average Revenue Per User
 BASER Drug user
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 CUG Closed User Group
 EUA End User Agreement
 EULA End User License Agreement
 GUI Graphical User Interface
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 MU Multi User
 NARU Not A Registered User
 SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
 TROLL A deliberately provocative message board user
 TWEEKER A methamphetamine user
 UBD User Brain Damage
 UGC User Generated Content
 UI User Interface
 UID User Identification
 USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
 UX User eXperience
 WUL Watched User List
Other terms relating to ‘account’:
 ACCT Account
 IBAN International Bank Account Number
 MULTI Player with multiple online accounts
Other terms relating to ‘control’:
 AGC Automatic Gain Control
 ATC Air Traffic Control
 BCG Birth Control Glasses
 CC Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
 CTRL Control (key)
 ECU Electronic Control Unit
 ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol
 LOWRIDER Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
 MAC Media Access Control
Macintosh
 OOC Out Of Control/Character/Context
 QC Quality Control
 RC Random Chat
Radio Controlled
 TCP Transmission Control Protocol
 TCP/IP Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol
 TOOC Totally Out Of Control
 VTEC Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
 WHIPPED Controlled by girlfriend/wife

About The Author

acron

Related Posts