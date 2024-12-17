Mercedes EQG – They’re Calling it the G580…

The Mercedes G Wagon is the epitome of off-roading greatness, despite its current status as a luxury SUV for the jet set. For decades, the G Wagon has had a vibe like no other. This is why Mercedes has largely retained its iconic shape but has changed it up on the inside.
This year, we are going to see the biggest change in the nameplate’s history, as we’re finally getting the G Class electric vehicle. It is going to be called the Mercedes G580 (not the EQG like we thought), and it is going to be superb based on what we know about it right now.
If you love the G Wagon but also want zero emissions, this is the vehicle that'll fulfill that fantasy. Here's all you need to know about it:
The Electric G Wagon Concept
Mercedes shook the automotive world to its core when it announced its EQ range – a whole selection of EVs modeled after their current models for the future. One of the most notable models was the supposed EQG – a full-sized SUV. It has now been named the G580.
You can tell by looking at it from a mile away that it is based on the G-Class. It retains its iconic boxy styling, but there are some differences when it comes to the front and the roof. It all looks very futuristic but not enough to say that it came out of a sci-fi movie.
The only information regarding the G580 Mercedes release date is that it is set for the 2025 model year. This means that production should start this year and this electrified behemoth should be available for purchase not too far from now.
The Powertrain
The G-Wagon is known for being one of the most powerful and commanding SUVs today. It has a lot of horses underneath the hood which allow it to deliver a 0-62 mph time of 5ish seconds. We can expect similar numbers from the new G Wagon electric as well.
This is thanks to its configuration – a full-time four-wheel drive system. We can expect it to have not one, or two, but four electric motors. Each will send power to one of the wheels for maximum traction and off-roading goodness.
You can expect it to have a battery pack of 100 kWh that’ll supply the juice needed for everything to work. As far as off-roading is concerned, you can expect this vehicle to live up to the G-Class nameplate.
You’ll get it all which includes differential locks to help you on the trail. Plus, you’ll get driving modes for various terrains, along with enough support to drive through shallow water bodies. Basics such as high- and low-range gearing are also on the menu.
One of the highlights of this new Merc is its ‘tank-turning’ capability. What is that, you ask? Well, the car has the ability to take a complete 360-degree turn as its wheels can turn in opposite directions. It is a cool feature that shows Mercedes is still serious about off-roading.
This is similar to what a famous American EV manufacturer showcased a couple of years ago. The feature will help the driver turn and navigate through tightly knitted spaces.
The Range
One department that this vehicle is guaranteed to do well in is fuel efficiency. The current model does up to 16 mpg if you take it out on the highway. This is a poor figure by most standards, even if the engine makes a nice sound.
However, the all-electric Mercedes G580 should deliver a range of more than 300 km on a full charge. Some sources are even saying that it will do more than 400. These aren’t stellar numbers, but they’re a big improvement over the current ICE model.
This is especially true since the vehicle should take just about half an hour to receive 3/4ths of a full charge. Not only are your emissions and fuel costs cut up, but you also won’t have to spend a lot of extra time to avail these benefits.
The Interior
On the inside, the G580 Mercedes gets an interior similar to the all-new G-Wagon, except it is in an all-white color from what we’ve seen. While we’re still waiting for more information, it is expected that this cabin will feature a lot more sustainable materials.
On the inside, the G580 Mercedes gets an interior similar to the all-new G-Wagon, except it is in an all-white color from what we've seen. While we're still waiting for more information, it is expected that this cabin will feature a lot more sustainable materials.