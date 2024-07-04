CDR Definition / CDR Means
The exact definition of CDR is “Compact Disc Recordable”.
What is CDR?
CDR is “Compact Disc Recordable”.
The Meaning of CDR
CDR means “Compact Disc Recordable”.
What does CDR mean?
CDR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Compact Disc Recordable”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CDR Definition, The Meaning of CDR and What does CDR mean?. Compact Disc Recordable can checkout the information shared above for acronym CDR and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.