CDP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Calm Down Please”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CDP Definition, The Meaning of CDP and What does CDP mean?. Calm Down Please can checkout the information shared above for acronym CDP and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.