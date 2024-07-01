CARTY Definition / CARTY Means
The exact definition of CARTY is “Party in a car”.
What is CARTY?
CARTY is “Party in a car”.
The Meaning of CARTY
CARTY means “Party in a car”.
What does CARTY mean?
CARTY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Party in a car”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CARTY Definition, The Meaning of CARTY and What does CARTY mean?. Party in a car can checkout the information shared above for acronym CARTY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.