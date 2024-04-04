Comfortable Travels In Israel: Car Services And Transfers From Ben Gurion Airport

Ben Gurion is an international airport located near Tel Aviv, which makes it a perfect option for travelers who want to visit the aforementioned city. However, when people arrive by plane, they don’t have the means of transportation to travel comfortably from one location to the destination point.
Luckily, visitors and residents can use convenient car services in Israel. For example, ORMAX offers versatile services for different occasions that suit all groups of people. This article explains what you can expect from using such services.
Car Services At ORMAX
Tel Aviv is not just a tourist attraction; it’s also a hub for different startup creators. It has a great tech and innovation ecosystem that attracts developers and entrepreneurs. Moreover, Tel Aviv often hosts various business and global conferences, so it often attracts people with VIP requests.
In this case, people can use VIP service at Ben Gurion airport by renting black premium luxury cars. ORMAX has a fleet of premium vehicles for different occasions. It consists of cars from the best manufacturers and of different types, such as sedans, SUVS, minivans, etc.
Additionally, clients can order other services, like from this list:
- Airport transfers. This option includes travel from airports like Ben Gurion, Tel Aviv Airport, and Ramon Airport.
- VIP services. This option is perfect for business owners, conference managers, etc., as it means that clients are met directly at the chosen airport and transported to a hotel, conference location, or business meeting.
- This section allows clients to choose from various options, like transportation for families and friends, cars for school trips, and even pet taxis.
- Travelers can organize extra security, especially for VIP guests and special events, including sports and competitions.
- Clients can organize trips within the country and consider medical tourism and other options.
The bottom line is that regardless of your chosen service, you get a comfortable means of transport and a professional chauffeur with experience navigating the road infrastructure in Israel.
Ben Gurion Airport Transfers: VIP Services
As mentioned, numerous entrepreneurs often arrive at Ben Gurion to travel to Tel Aviv or other locations for business conferences. The VIP service offered by ORMAX ensures that your partners or even clients are met at the airport according to professional and diplomatic protocols.
This is an ideal service for people who want to emphasize how much they value their partners, clients, or company stakeholders. You can order black cars from premium brands like Mercedes, BMW, Toyota, and Hyundai. The ORMAX employee will also take care of the luggage so guests can relax in the car and rest after a flight.
A professional chauffeur will meet the guests at the airport on time, thanks to a flight tracking app. Then, your guests will be transferred to the chosen location, such as a hotel or a conference building.