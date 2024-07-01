CAPTCHA Definition / CAPTCHA Means
The exact definition of CAPTCHA is “Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart”.
What is CAPTCHA?
CAPTCHA is “Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart”.
The Meaning of CAPTCHA
CAPTCHA means “Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart”.
What does CAPTCHA mean?
CAPTCHA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CAPTCHA Definition, The Meaning of CAPTCHA and What does CAPTCHA mean?. Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart can checkout the information shared above for acronym CAPTCHA and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.