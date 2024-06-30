The Meaning of CAP – CAP means “Shoot“. It is an internet acronym. What does CAP mean? CAP is an abbreviation that stands for “Shoot”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CAP definition and all the information related to acronym CAP in FAQ format.
What does CAP mean?
CAP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Shoot”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of CAP
CAP means “Shoot”.
What is CAP?
CAP is “Shoot”.
CAP Definition / CAP Means
The definition of CAP is “Shoot”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.