CAMPER means "Player who lies in wait for a target". It is an internet acronym used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
CAMPER is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Player who lies in wait for a target”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
CAMPER means “Player who lies in wait for a target”.
CAMPER is “Player who lies in wait for a target”.
The definition of CAMPER is “Player who lies in wait for a target”.
