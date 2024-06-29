The Meaning of CAKING – CAKING means “Flirting“. It is an internet acronym. What does CAKING mean? CAKING is an abbreviation that stands for “Flirting”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CAKING definition and all the information related to acronym CAKING in FAQ format.
What does CAKING mean?
CAKING is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Flirting”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of CAKING
CAKING means “Flirting”.
What is CAKING?
CAKING is “Flirting”.
CAKING Definition / CAKING Means
The definition of CAKING is “Flirting”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.