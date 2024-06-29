The Meaning of CAKEHOLE – CAKEHOLE means “Mouth“. It is an internet acronym. What does CAKEHOLE mean? CAKEHOLE is an abbreviation that stands for “Mouth”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CAKEHOLE definition and all the information related to acronym CAKEHOLE in FAQ format.
