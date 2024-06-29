The Meaning of CACTUS – CACTUS means “Broken, dead“. It is an internet acronym. What does CACTUS mean? CACTUS is an abbreviation that stands for “Broken, dead”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CACTUS definition and all the information related to acronym CACTUS in FAQ format.
CACTUS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Broken, dead”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
CACTUS means “Broken, dead”.
CACTUS is “Broken, dead”.
The definition of CACTUS is “Broken, dead”.
