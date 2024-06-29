The Meaning of CAAC – CAAC means “Cool As A Cucumber“. It is an internet acronym. What does CAAC mean? CAAC is an abbreviation that stands for “Cool As A Cucumber”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CAAC definition and all the information related to acronym CAAC in FAQ format.
