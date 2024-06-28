The Meaning of C4 – C4 means “Plastic explosive“. It is an internet acronym. What does C4 mean? C4 is an abbreviation that stands for “Plastic explosive”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out C4 definition and all the information related to acronym C4 in FAQ format.
What does C4 mean?
C4 is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Plastic explosive”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of C4
C4 means “Plastic explosive”.
What is C4?
C4 is “Plastic explosive”.
C4 Definition / C4 Means
The definition of C4 is “Plastic explosive”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.