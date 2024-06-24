Home
June 24, 2024 Slang Definition

The exact definition of BUTTERZ is “Ugly”.

What does BUTTERZ mean?

BUTTERZ is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ugly”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUTTERZ Definition, The Meaning of BUTTERZ and What does BUTTERZ mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUTTERZ and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.

