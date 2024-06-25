BUTTER FACE Definition / BUTTER FACE Means
The exact definition of BUTTER FACE is “Girl who is good looking except for her face”.
What is BUTTER FACE?
BUTTER FACE is “Girl who is good looking except for her face”.
The Meaning of BUTTER FACE
BUTTER FACE means “Girl who is good looking except for her face”.
What does BUTTER FACE mean?
BUTTER FACE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Girl who is good looking except for her face”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUTTER FACE Definition, The Meaning of BUTTER FACE and What does BUTTER FACE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUTTER FACE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.