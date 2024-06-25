BUTT HURT Definition / BUTT HURT Means
The exact definition of BUTT HURT is “Offended, upset”.
What is BUTT HURT?
BUTT HURT is “Offended, upset”.
The Meaning of BUTT HURT
BUTT HURT means “Offended, upset”.
What does BUTT HURT mean?
BUTT HURT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Offended, upset”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUTT HURT Definition, The Meaning of BUTT HURT and What does BUTT HURT mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUTT HURT and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.