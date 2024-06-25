BUTCH Definition / BUTCH Means
The exact definition of BUTCH is “Masculine”.
What is BUTCH?
BUTCH is “Masculine”.
The Meaning of BUTCH
BUTCH means “Masculine”.
What does BUTCH mean?
BUTCH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Masculine”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUTCH Definition, The Meaning of BUTCH and What does BUTCH mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUTCH and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.