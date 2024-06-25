BUSTED Definition / BUSTED Means
The exact definition of BUSTED is "Very Ugly".
BUSTED is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Very Ugly”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUSTED Definition, The Meaning of BUSTED and What does BUSTED mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUSTED and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.