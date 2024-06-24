BURNT Definition / BURNT Means
BURNT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Out of it, having smoked too much pot”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BURNT Definition, The Meaning of BURNT and What does BURNT mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BURNT and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.