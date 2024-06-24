BUPPIE Definition / BUPPIE Means
BUPPIE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Black Urban Professional”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUPPIE Definition, The Meaning of BUPPIE and What does BUPPIE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUPPIE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.