BUMMED is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Disappointed”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUMMED Definition, The Meaning of BUMMED and What does BUMMED mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUMMED and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.