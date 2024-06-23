BUH Definition / BUH Means
BUH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Expression of dismay, disgust”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUH Definition, The Meaning of BUH and What does BUH mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUH and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.