BUGGER OFF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Go Away”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUGGER OFF Definition, The Meaning of BUGGER OFF and What does BUGGER OFF mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUGGER OFF and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.