BTOBS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Be There Or Be Square”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BTOBS Definition, The Meaning of BTOBS and What does BTOBS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BTOBS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.