June 21, 2024 Slang Definition

The exact definition of BTO is “Bachman Turner Overdrive (band)”.

BTO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Bachman Turner Overdrive (band)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BTO Definition, The Meaning of BTO and What does BTO mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BTO and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.

