BT DUBS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “same as BTW”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BT DUBS Definition, The Meaning of BT DUBS and What does BT DUBS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BT DUBS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.