BRUH BRUH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Brother, friend”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BRUH BRUH Definition, The Meaning of BRUH BRUH and What does BRUH BRUH mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BRUH BRUH and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.