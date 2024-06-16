BREKKIE Definition / BREKKIE Means
BREKKIE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Breakfast”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BREKKIE Definition, The Meaning of BREKKIE and What does BREKKIE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BREKKIE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.