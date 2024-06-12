BONG Definition / BONG Means
The exact definition of BONG is “Water pipe for smoking dope”.
What is BONG?
BONG is “Water pipe for smoking dope”.
The Meaning of BONG
BONG means “Water pipe for smoking dope”.
What does BONG mean?
BONG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Water pipe for smoking dope”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BONG Definition, The Meaning of BONG and What does BONG mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BONG and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.