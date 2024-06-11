BOLSHY Definition / BOLSHY Means
BOLSHY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Bolshevik”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BOLSHY Definition, The Meaning of BOLSHY and What does BOLSHY mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BOLSHY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.