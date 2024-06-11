BOGSAT Definition / BOGSAT Means
The exact definition of BOGSAT is “Bunch Of Guys Sitting Around Talking”.
BOGSAT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Bunch Of Guys Sitting Around Talking".