BOGAN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Poorly educated, vulgar person (Australian)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BOGAN Definition, The Meaning of BOGAN and What does BOGAN mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BOGAN and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.