BOBBA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Replacement swear word”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BOBBA Definition, The Meaning of BOBBA and What does BOBBA mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BOBBA and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.