BNOC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Big Name On Campus”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BNOC Definition, The Meaning of BNOC and What does BNOC mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BNOC and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.