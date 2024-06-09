BNI Definition / BNI Means
The exact definition of BNI is “Batteries Not Included”.
BNI is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Batteries Not Included”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BNI Definition, The Meaning of BNI and What does BNI mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BNI and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.