BMUS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Beam me up, Scotty”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BMUS Definition, The Meaning of BMUS and What does BMUS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BMUS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.