BMTTVE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Mates ‘Til The Very End”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BMTTVE Definition, The Meaning of BMTTVE and What does BMTTVE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BMTTVE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.