BKA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Better Known As”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BKA Definition, The Meaning of BKA and What does BKA mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BKA and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.