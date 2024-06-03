BISOU Definition / BISOU Means
The exact definition of BISOU is “Kiss (French)”.
What is BISOU?
BISOU is “Kiss (French)”.
The Meaning of BISOU
BISOU means “Kiss (French)”.
What does BISOU mean?
BISOU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Kiss (French)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BISOU Definition, The Meaning of BISOU and What does BISOU mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BISOU and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.