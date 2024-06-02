BIO Definition / BIO Means
The exact definition of BIO is “Biological (toilet) break”.
What is BIO?
BIO is “Biological (toilet) break”.
The Meaning of BIO
BIO means “Biological (toilet) break”.
What does BIO mean?
BIO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Biological (toilet) break”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BIO Definition, The Meaning of BIO and What does BIO mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BIO and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.