BING is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “But It’s Not Google”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BING Definition, The Meaning of BING and What does BING mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BING and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.