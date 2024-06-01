BIFFLE Definition / BIFFLE Means
BIFFLE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “same as BFFL”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BIFFLE Definition, The Meaning of BIFFLE and What does BIFFLE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BIFFLE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.