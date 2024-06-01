BIFFL Definition / BIFFL Means
What is BIFFL?
The Meaning of BIFFL
What does BIFFL mean?
BIFFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Internet Friend For Life”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BIFFL Definition, The Meaning of BIFFL and What does BIFFL mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BIFFL and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.