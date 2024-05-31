BGL Definition / BGL Means
What is BGL?
The Meaning of BGL
What does BGL mean?
BGL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Big Game License, likes fat people”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BGL Definition, The Meaning of BGL and What does BGL mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BGL and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.