BFITW is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Friend In The World”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BFITW Definition, The Meaning of BFITW and What does BFITW mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BFITW and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.